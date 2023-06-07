Mike Pence Announces his 2024 Presidential Candidacy

Former vice president and Indiana Governor, Mike Pence, has announced his presidential candidacy for the upcoming 2024 election.

“President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad.” Pence came out swinging at the Democratic Party and current president in a video announcing that he is running for president.

He continued by saying, “”The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation. Wages are dropping. Recession is looming. Our southern border is under siege and the enemies of freedom are on the march around the world. And worse still, timeless American values are under assault as never before.”

So far, he has told no lies.

In Pence’s it video contained not only shots at President Biden, but also his former boss, Donald Trump.

“We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership. Today, our party and our country need a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature.”

The jab is very subtle, but it is there.

His campaign video was more than just shots at President Biden and Trump. The video went on to have an optimistic view of the country’s future.

Pence went on to say, “Every time our nation has produced leadership that has called on our country to do hard things, the American people have always risen to the challenge – and we will again. We just need government as good as our people to do it.”

