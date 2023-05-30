New Albany Cop Shot, Suspect Also Shot

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany police officer was shot Tuesday morning while investigating another shooting.

Indiana State Police say someone called them Tuesday morning and said they were involved in some kind of shooting with another person. A description of that person was given to police and that suspect was eventually found in an old neighborhood in downtown New Albany.

That’s when the chase began.

“The suspect did fire at a New Albany police officer, striking an officer,” says Sergeant Carey Huls with State Police, “that same officer, we believe, returned fire, striking the suspect.”

Investigators believe the cop was shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition and expected to recover.

The suspect then ran away and tried to hide out. They were eventually caught and taken into custody.

Police believe no one else was hurt, but they’re unsure if any bullets damaged nearby homes.