Revealed: The Most Popular Fruit and Vegetable in Indiana. It’s not corn.

Published on May 30, 2023

A recent study conducted by health and fitness experts at Total Shape has unveiled the most popular fruit and vegetables across each US state. The experts utilized Google search data to look at the search volumes of various fruits and vegetables. The study focused on the top twenty most popular options in the country.

What is Indiana’s favorite fruit or veggie?

In Indiana, the research discovered that apples reign supreme as the most popular fruit or vegetable. With an average of 62,083 monthly searches, apples dominate the Hoosier state. Mangoes take second place, while mushrooms come in third.

All in all, there are more than 750 varieties of apples in the world. Specifically, there are more than 100 types of apples existing in the US alone, so it is no surprise that apples are the most popular fruit.

What Is the most popular fruit or veggie in the country?

Nationally, apples emerge as the most popular fruit across the entire US beating last year’s favorite bananas.  Mangoes claim the second spot followed by bananas in third place this year.

A spokesperson from Total Shape emphasized the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into a healthy diet. Basically, they acknowledged that pursuing a healthy lifestyle is a big topic across the US. Approximately half of Americans consider themselves healthy eaters.

However, according to the spokesperson, 46% of US adults find healthy eating to be too expensive. Additionally, 23% lack the time to cook or prepare meals, and 20% have a limited understanding of healthy diets.

Contrarily, while the study indicates a positive trend in retail sales of fruits and vegetables, it also highlights a decline in the number of households purchasing fresh produce for certain items.

Lastly, spinach, squash, mushrooms, and cherries experienced notable decreases in household penetration. However, there were areas of growth, with increased consumption of cucumbers, garlic, raspberries, blackberries, mangoes, and kiwis.

Top 20 fruits and vegetables nationally (2022)

Fruits:

1.bananas – 84%
2.apples – 78%
3.grapes – 74%
4.strawberries – 71%
5.melons – 68%
6.avocados – 56%
7.blueberries – 53%
8.mandarins – 51%
9.oranges – 49%
10.peaches/plums – 49%
11.pineapple – 46%
12.raspberries – 36%
13.cherries – 35%
14.blackberries – 31%
15.pears – 27%
16.lemons – 25%
17.limes – 14%
18.kiwis – 14%
19.grapefruit – 13%
20.mangoes – 9%
Vegetables:

1.potatoes – 85%
2.onions – 84%
3.tomatoes – 81%
4.lettuce – 80%
5.carrots – 78%
6.peppers – 73%
7.cucumbers – 64%
8.celery – 63%
9.broccoli – 52%
10.mushrooms – 48%
11.spinach – 47%
12.corn – 46%
13.salad mix – 44%
14.cabbage – 42%
15.green beans – 32%
16.cauliflower – 28%
17.garlic – 23%
18.asparagus – 19%
19.brussels sprouts – 17%
20.kale – 14%

 

