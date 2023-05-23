Get ready for the excitement and adrenaline of the 107th Indy 500!

Get ready for the excitement and adrenaline of the Indy 500! Whether you’re attending the race or listening on WIBC, here’s everything you need to know about the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

When is the race?

Mark your calendars for Sunday, May 28, 2023, as the green flag is set to drop at 12:45 p.m. ET. The anticipation is building as drivers gear up for this iconic event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. To see the starting lineup, be sure to check Indycar.com.

Where can you hear the race?

The radio broadcast of the Indy 500 race will begin at 6am on Sunday, May 28. Broadcast pros Tony Katz from WIBC and JMV from The Fan will get the race day started. The broadcast can be heard on 93.1 WIBC and simulcast on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Who is waving the green flag?

The honorary starter for this year’s Indy 500 is Oscar-nominated actor, Adam Driver. As a proud Indiana native, Driver will wave the green flag, adding a touch of star power to the race. He is a graduate of Mishawaka High School and former UIndy student.

Actress Stephanie Beatriz will be joining as the grand marshal. She is known for her roles in Disney’s “Encanto” and the popular NBC comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Grammy nominated singer, Jewel, is slated to sing the national anthem.

How long does the race last?

If you’re wondering about the duration of the race, recent editions have typically lasted around three hours. With 200 laps to complete on the impressive 2.5-mile oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, expect an intense and action-packed competition from start to finish.

When is the Indy 500 Festival parade?

Before the big race, remember the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Parade. It is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at noon. The parade will kick off at the American Legion Mall, proceeding south on Pennsylvania Avenue, then making its way to Washington Street, west to Meridian Street, and finally north to North Street. This vibrant celebration sets the stage for the thrilling race day.

All in all, whether you’re a devoted racing fan or someone looking for an electrifying experience, the Indy 500 promises to deliver. So mark your calendars, tune in to the live broadcast, or head over to the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to witness the heart-pounding action and celebrate the 107th running of this legendary race.