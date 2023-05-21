Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans

Gun control advocates celebrated Wednesday after the Supreme Court refused to block a local and state ban on “Assault Weapons” sales in Illinois. Some pundits have suggested that this may be a preview of things to come, maybe a potential national “Assault Weapons” ban. Guy Relford argues that 2nd Amendment defenders need not fear. The Supreme Court’s decision to not intervene is not a sign of a change of heart by SCOTUS, but it’s a not too uncommon procedural move by the court to not issue injunctions until the case has been fully litigated.

When the case ultimately is ruled on the merits, you’re going to see a much different outcome… I predict it right here on “The Gun Guy Show” … When the Supreme Court rules on a so-called “Assault Weapon” ban it’s going to be a hell of a lot different, and that’s going to be a ruling that sticks, because it’s going to be a decision on the merits.

