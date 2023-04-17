Vivek Ramaswamy Introduces New ‘BUD RIGHT’ Koozies

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author who announced a presidential bid earlier this year, is capitalizing on the recent Bud Light controversy by selling “BUD RIGHT” koozies. This comes in response to the beer brand enlisting Dylan Mulvaney, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, to advertise the product.

“Get Bud Right: there are *two* genders. Men are men & women are women. Don’t apologize for the truth. Ditch your next @budlight 24-pack. Donate the cost and get His & Her exclusive campaign koozies,” Ramaswamy tweeted.

In addition to bearing the words “BUD RIGHT,” the koozies also feature Ramaswamy’s likeness and the messages “TRUTH OVER RELATIVISM” and “COURAGE IS CONTAGIOUS.”

Ramaswamy has been very outspoken and critical of Anheuser-Busch’s virtue signaling and has said “the trans movement has wrapped itself in a veneer of legitimacy and shut down rational debate or criticism.”

“Remember the “Bud Light Party” campaign during the 2016 election season? The beer behemoth paid outspoken left-wing celebrities Amy Schumer and Seth Rogan to tip their hat to Democrats. The only person that ad would ever convince to crack open a cold one is Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Now the King of Beers is paying homage to the newest cultural zeitgeist by paying trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to prod grown men into dressing like Audrey Hepburn while drinking beer. For a drink that was once a blue-collar staple of middle America, this isn’t a winning sales strategy. It’s a way for the CEO to signal his virtue while alienating a customer base that is too afraid to say so out loud.”

The company’s market cap has lost more than $6 billion since launching the campaign.