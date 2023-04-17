Listen Live
Fire Damages Part of Carmel Apartment Complex

Published on April 17, 2023

CARMEL, Ind.–Large flames were lighting up the Monday morning sky in Carmel because there was a fire at an apartment complex on Timber Creek Drive. That’s near the intersection of Main Street and South Guilford Road.

Firefighters say no one was hurt, but they are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

One building in the complex is damaged.

Hamilton County EMA is helping tenants who now need a different place to stay.

