Fire Damages Part of Carmel Apartment Complex

CARMEL, Ind.–Large flames were lighting up the Monday morning sky in Carmel because there was a fire at an apartment complex on Timber Creek Drive. That’s near the intersection of Main Street and South Guilford Road.
Firefighters say no one was hurt, but they are trying to figure out what caused the fire.
One building in the complex is damaged.
Hamilton County EMA is helping tenants who now need a different place to stay.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday
-
Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck
-
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.