Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita talks about his lawsuit against the ATF and Merrick Garland

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joins the Gun Guy Show to talk about his lawsuit with other states against the ATF and Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding their Pistol Stabilizing Brace rule. The new regulations require anyone using pistols with stabilizing braces to provide their fingerprints to the ATF, be registered in a federal database and pay applicable taxes, among other things. The overriding concern regarding registration, is that registration leads to gun grabs.
This is the right fight, it’s a good fight, and I’m glad that Indiana is in the middle of it
says host Guy Relford. Rokita has been a big defender of Hoosiers’ 2nd Amendment rights. Being that this year’s annual NRA Meeting is being held in Indianapolis, today was a great day to have AG Rokita as a guest.
You can read the full lawsuit by clicking here.
Listen to the full show, and previous shows here:
