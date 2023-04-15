Protestors Demonstrate Against Gun Violence

INDIANAPOLIS — While many Hoosiers were excited about the return of the NRA convention to Indianapolis, others came together in protest of recent gun violence.

The 2023 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits event – commonly referred to as the NRA convention – is happening this weekend at the Convention Center. Recent guest speakers have included former President Donald Trump and former VP and Indiana Governor Mike Pence.

However, not everyone is happy about this weekend’s activities. Protestors gathered at the Hudnut Commons Saturday morning to demonstrate their disapproval and remember the lives lost to gun violence.

When she heard the convention was coming back to the Circle City, protest organizer and Public Health Activist Nancy Kohn says she could not just sit silently. So, she reached out to her friends and contacts to see if they would join her.

Mary Tuttle quickly said “yes.” She finds it odd that gender-affirming care bans have recently been put in place to “protect children,” when gun violence is far more threatening to kids’ safety.

So, Tuttle planned a display she considered “part performance art, part demonstration.” “Body Count” participants pretended to be children killed by gun violence, in an effort to physically show others just how many have died.

This protest was personal for many involved, whether they were parents or advocates or teachers or those close to someone killed by a gun. Names of children who have been killed by guns were read aloud as others demonstrated.

And, both Kohn and Tuttle note that there are misconceptions surrounding their actions.

They emphasize that they are not trying to take all guns away from all people; instead, they are hoping to inspire legislation that will make it harder for people to access certain weapons, while reducing the number of guns threatening communities around the city and state.

