Climbing Mount Everest is a difficult task, and doing it without sight is a challenge that most people would not even consider. However, Lonnie Bedwell of Wabash Valley, Indiana is not like most people. Bedwell served in the Navy for nine years and then the Army National Guard.

Despite losing his sight in a hunting accident in 1997, Bedwell has gone on to kayak the rapids of the Colorado River and climb Mount Denali, the highest peak in the U.S. Now, he is taking on his biggest challenge yet, climbing Mount Everest.

“I truly didn’t have a desire to do it to begin with,” said Bedwell, laughing.

But then, he received two phone calls: One from another climber and the other from the Blinded Veterans Association, which asked him to be a voice and encourage other disabled veterans.

Preparing for the Climb

Bedwell has been preparing for his climb for nine months. He worked out for several hours a day, six days a week, running, using a stair climber, riding an indoor bike, and using a climbing machine. He also did plenty of burpees and squats, squats, squats, to build up his strength and stamina.

Conquering Mount Everest

Bedwell started his climb up Mount Everest on April 6, accompanied by a group of climbers and a sighted guide. He posted a Happy Easter greeting from 15,000 feet high. His journey is being chronicled on Facebook and Sightless Summits, and information from his personal tracking device, his GPS, is available for those who want to see his progress in real-time.

Encouraging Others

Bedwell’s climb is not just about personal achievement. He wants to inspire others, with or without disabilities, to push their limits and expand the boundaries of what people consider disabled. By climbing Mount Everest, he hopes to show that anything is possible if you believe in yourself and each other.

Bedwell stated, “We’re hoping to truly let people believe in themselves and each other and what’s really possible out there and expand the limits of what people consider disabled.”

Lonnie Bedwell’s climb of Mount Everest is a testament to the human spirit and the power of determination. Despite losing his sight, he has continued to challenge himself and inspire others to do the same. His journey is a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and belief in oneself, anything is possible.