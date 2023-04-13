Man Arrested in Shooting of Papa John’s Delivery Driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Tuesday, April 11th, the Indianapolis Police arrested Justin Turner, 33, for allegedly shooting a pizza delivery driver on the east side of the city.

On March 30, Steve Flynn, who was 57 years old, was delivering a pizza to a house near Priscilla Avenue. When he arrived, he was shot and killed, and his car was taken. Flynn’s wife said the house was empty, and Turner took the pizza and the car.

However, Turner chose not to steal the $400 that was in Flynn’s wallet. He dumped the car near 30th and Arlington Avenue before he was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Flynn was a good husband and father of two. His family and friends say he was always kind and went out of his way to help others. His wife, Shannon Flynn, can’t understand why someone would kill him over a pizza.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified Turner as the suspect and arrested him for homicide. Flynn’s family hopes justice will be served, and his memory will live on.