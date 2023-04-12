Celebrate Earth Day at the Indy Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Earth Day, the Indianapolis Zoo is encouraging you to visit…and recycle your old technology while you’re at it.
This Spring’s Power Recycling Day will be held Saturday, April 22nd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here, you can drop off electronics to be recycled. For the first time, you can also shred documents for $5/bag and dispose of any unused/unwanted prescriptions for free.
Continue reading for a list of electronic items that will be accepted.
And, if you visit the Zoo on April 22nd, you can also get a deal on tickets. Entry will be 50% off in honor of the Earth Day Celebration Day. There will be four Celebration Days throughout the year.
Get tickets at indianapoliszoo.com.
Accepted Electronics Include:
*Please Note*: Smaller items will be collected for free, but you will have to pay $20 if you plan to recycle TVs, screens, and monitors.
Computers
Cell Phones
Tablets
Televisions
Monitors
VCR/DVD and Laserdisc Players
Batteries
Scanners, Copiers, Printers, and Cartridges
Fax Machines
Small Appliances
External Hard Drives
Keyboards
Charging Cables and Wiring
You can take all of these items to the South Lot by Harding Street.
-
Beloved Local Meteorologist says "So long Indy. Next stop, Detroit"
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
-
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is "Common Sense"
-
Justin Owen, Sprint Car Racer, Died from Crash Saturday
-
Chicago Elected a Progressive Mayor, Good Luck
-
Bud Light is Appealing to a New Demographic of Men
-
Two Indiana Couples Die in Florida Plane Crash