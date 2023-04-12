Listen Live
Local News

Support Whiteland at Fundraiser Wednesday

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman showing Donate on speech bubble

Source: tolgart / Getty

WHITELAND, Ind. — If you find yourself free at 12:30 p.m. today, you might want to head to Main Street in Whiteland.

In the Bailey & Wood parking lot, you can listen to music while enjoying free burgers, hot dogs, and more.  However, you are encouraged to donate at this event, as it is a fundraiser for those affected by the recent storms and tornadoes.

Related Stories

Bailey & Wood Financial Group is encouraging first responders to attend and receive community appreciation.  And, if you cannot make it to the event, you can still donate to the cause here.

The Fundraiser for Whiteland will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at 740 Main Street.  In a Facebook post, the company said, “We will be here ALL DAY!”

Learn more here.

grilling burgers on a charcoal grill in backyard cookout

Source: rez-art / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close