Support Whiteland at Fundraiser Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. — If you find yourself free at 12:30 p.m. today, you might want to head to Main Street in Whiteland.

In the Bailey & Wood parking lot, you can listen to music while enjoying free burgers, hot dogs, and more. However, you are encouraged to donate at this event, as it is a fundraiser for those affected by the recent storms and tornadoes.

Bailey & Wood Financial Group is encouraging first responders to attend and receive community appreciation. And, if you cannot make it to the event, you can still donate to the cause here.

The Fundraiser for Whiteland will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at 740 Main Street. In a Facebook post, the company said, “We will be here ALL DAY!”

Learn more here.