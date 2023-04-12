Tim Scott Forms Presidential Exploratory Committee

Another Republican out of South Carolina could be challenging Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Senator Tim Scott officially announced his presidential exploratory committee today. An exploratory committee is a way for potential candidates to dip their toe in the water and see how it is before they officially throw their hat in the ring.

Tim Scott has been in politics since 1995. He was on a local county council in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2008 he made the jump to be a part of the state House Representative. He officially took office in 2009.

A couple years later he ran and won an election to be part of the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2013 Nikki Haley appointed him to fill the seat of a South Carolina Senator who resigned. He would later win a special election to complete the term as a senator. He has been a senator ever since.

Scott has never lost a political race before. Recently he supported many of President Trump’s ideas when he was in office, in 2019 he was part of the massive tax-reform bill that passed, and he voted to acquit President Trump.

During his time as a Senator, he has been vocal on racial issues. He cosponsored a bill that would make lynching a federal crime, and two years later, amid nationwide protests over racial injustice, he drafted the Republican plan to deal with the issue.

