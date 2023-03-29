Listen Live
National

Get a Deal on a DQ Blizzard in April

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two-Story Dairy Queen The First To Open In Manhattan

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

NATIONAL — As the warmer weather approaches – or, frankly, even if it were not approaching – ice cream may be on your mind.  If so, you are in luck.

Dairy Queen has announced that it will be running a special promotion for a short time in April.  Between April 10th and April 23rd, you can get one Blizzard for just 85 cents.

Both classic and new flavors are available with this promotion.  However, the deal is ONLY available through the DQ mobile app.

In this photo illustration a Dairy Queen (DQ) logo seen...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You might be wondering what occasion could prompt such an ice cream steal.  Well, this promotion is in honor of the sweet treat’s “birthday.”  Dairy Queen first began serving Blizzards in 1985.

If you would like to indulge yourself by trying something new, consider ordering the new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard, or the new Oreo Brookie Blizzard.  You can also pick up a S’mores, Cotton Candy, or Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard again for a limited time.

Check out the rest of the fast-food chain’s menu here.

US-ECONOMY-RETAIL-FOOD

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close