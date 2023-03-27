6 People Dead After Shooting At Nashville School

UPDATE: Police say a 28-year-old woman was the deadly active shooter at a Nashville middle school. Three students and three adults are dead, along with the shooter who was killed by police.

(Nashville, TN) — Reports say at least three kids are dead after an active shooting event at a Nashville middle school this morning. It happened at The Covenant Presbyterian School, a PreSchool-through-6th grade school.

Police confirmed the suspect was “engaged by officers” and is dead. Witnesses say they saw several students running, and crying from the scene. Parents were seen rushing to the scene and are being instructed to pick up their kids at a nearby reunification center.