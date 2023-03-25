Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris

EATON, Ind. — After more than a week of searching, Eaton Police have found missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris safe.

The Eaton Police Department posted an update to their Facebook page Saturday morning. It said the boy was found at Hartford Street and Harris Street.

Police Chief Jay Turner said he was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital as a “precaution.” He is now in a “safe environment,” thanks to the help of the Delaware County Child Protective Services, and his family is fully cooperating.

A previous Facebook update from Friday night did not provide many details. However, it did say:

We have THE BEST update to give.

Scottie has been located and found safe!

Medics are checking him out right now and we will be conducting interviews.

More info to come.

We want to thank all of the agencies, departments, & volunteers that helped!

As community members joined police and other organizations in searching for the boy, many worried since so much time had passed. Prior to being found Friday, Morris had last been seen on March 16th.