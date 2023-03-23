Listen Live
Surprise! Hoosier IQ scores beat the average. Test yours here.

Published on March 23, 2023

Are you the smartest person in the room? What’s your IQ? Globally, the average IQ score is 100. Most people (about 68 percent) have an IQ between 85 and 115.

IQ stands for “intelligence quotient” and is a standard of measurement used to assess a person’s mental aptitude.

From 1932 through the 20th century, IQ scores rose 3 to five points per decade.  This phenomenon is known as the “Flynn Effect.” However, a new study from Northwestern University suggests a “reverse Flynn Effect” is happening in the United States.

Why are we dumbing down?

According to Study Finds, scientists say the reason for our sinking scores is due to poor nutrition, worsening health, media exposure, excessive screen time and changes to education. Abstract reasoning is receiving less attention in school. There is also a drop in motivation.

Americans are seeing a drop in verbal reasoning like logic and vocabulary. There is a dip in visual problem solving and analogies. Letter and number series with regards to computation and math are also trending down.

The one bright spot in the study is spatial reasoning. Scores in 3D rotation have increased over the past decade.

Are Hoosiers losing smarts too?

It’s good news for Indiana. We are smarter than the average American! Although barely, Indiana scored above the average IQ score. The state ranked at number 19 with an IQ score of 101.7. The nation as a whole averages roughly a 98 IQ. Overall, about 98% of people have a score below 130. Only 2% of the population score above that and are considered above average.

Here are the estimated average IQ rates for residents of each U.S. state, as compiled by Michael McDaniel, formerly a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University as published in the Washington Post.

The results:

  1. Massachusetts    104.3
  2. New Hampshire    104.2
  3. North Dakota    103.8
  4. Vermont    103.8
  5. Minnesota    103.7
  6. Maine    103.4
  7. Montana    103.4
  8. Iowa    103.2
  9. Connecticut    103.1
  10. Wisconsin    102.9
  11. Kansas    102.8
  12. New Jersey    102.8
  13. South Dakota    102.8
  14. Wyoming    102.4
  15. Nebraska    102.3
  16. Virginia    101.9
  17. Washington    101.9
  18. Ohio    101.8
  19. Indiana    101.7
  20. Colorado    101.6
  21. Pennsylvania    101.5
  22. Idaho    101.4
  23. Oregon    101.2
  24. Utah    101.1
  25. Missouri    101
  26. New York    100.7
  27. Michigan    100.5
  28. Delaware    100.4
  29. North Carolina    100.2
  30. Texas    100
  31. Illinois    99.9
  32. Maryland    99.7
  33. Rhode Island    99.5
  34. Kentucky    99.4
  35. Oklahoma    99.3
  36. Alaska    99
  37. West Virginia    98.7
  38. Florida    98.4
  39. South Carolina    98.4
  40. Georgia    98
  41. Tennessee    97.7
  42. Arkansas    97.5
  43. Arizona    97.4
  44. Nevada    96.5
  45. Alabama    95.7
  46. New Mexico    95.7
  47. Hawaii    95.6
  48. California    95.5
  49. Louisiana    95.3
  50. Mississippi    94.2
The IQ test is controversial but if you’d like to see your score, here is one IQ test. There are many more online you can try.

