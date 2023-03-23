Surprise! Hoosier IQ scores beat the average. Test yours here.

Are you the smartest person in the room? What’s your IQ? Globally, the average IQ score is 100. Most people (about 68 percent) have an IQ between 85 and 115.

IQ stands for “intelligence quotient” and is a standard of measurement used to assess a person’s mental aptitude.

From 1932 through the 20th century, IQ scores rose 3 to five points per decade. This phenomenon is known as the “Flynn Effect.” However, a new study from Northwestern University suggests a “reverse Flynn Effect” is happening in the United States.

Why are we dumbing down?

According to Study Finds, scientists say the reason for our sinking scores is due to poor nutrition, worsening health, media exposure, excessive screen time and changes to education. Abstract reasoning is receiving less attention in school. There is also a drop in motivation.

Americans are seeing a drop in verbal reasoning like logic and vocabulary. There is a dip in visual problem solving and analogies. Letter and number series with regards to computation and math are also trending down.

The one bright spot in the study is spatial reasoning. Scores in 3D rotation have increased over the past decade.

Are Hoosiers losing smarts too?

It’s good news for Indiana. We are smarter than the average American! Although barely, Indiana scored above the average IQ score. The state ranked at number 19 with an IQ score of 101.7. The nation as a whole averages roughly a 98 IQ. Overall, about 98% of people have a score below 130. Only 2% of the population score above that and are considered above average.

Here are the estimated average IQ rates for residents of each U.S. state, as compiled by Michael McDaniel, formerly a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University as published in the Washington Post.

The results: