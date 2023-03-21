IMPD Arrests Man after North Side Shooting that Injured Hardware Store Employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 27-year-old Marqueses Tipton for his alleged role in a Monday afternoon shooting.

On Monday, just after 3:15 p.m., Officers arrived to East 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue for a report of shots fired. While officers were responding, they were updated through communication that there was a person shot in the 7000 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Police arrived to the scene and located a 64-year-old women with a gunshot wound inside a business on the 7000 block of North Keystone Avenue. The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Tipton returned to the scene and told officers he was the person firing shots. He was immediately arrested.

According to information gathered by investigators, the incident started when two drivers, one being Tipton, had been involved in a crash while traveling southbound on North Keystone Avenue. The two drivers pulled into a gas station parking lot when Tipton observed a third vehicle drive onto the gas station lot and start to drive off.

Tipton fired his weapon multiple times at the vehicle as it drove southbound from the location. The driver of the third vehicle that was shot at called police, returned to the scene, and cooperated with detectives.

Tipton was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a weapon and aggravated battery.