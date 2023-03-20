Indiana Authorities Still Searching for Missing Teenager

EATON, Ind. — Authorities in Eaton, Indiana are still searching for 14-year-old Scottie Morris, who went missing on March 17 at around 8:30p.m.

Scottie Dean Morris is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Morris has brown hair and blue eyes.

The local police department has urged residents to assist with the search, while cautioning them to avoid searching wooded areas, tree lines, and rivers, as these are being scoured by the Indiana State Police using helicopters and infrared cameras.

Search parties resumed the search on Monday at 9 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join the search can do so by meeting at the Eaton Police Department.

Meanwhile, the police have requested that residents review their security camera or doorbell footage for any signs of Morris.

The Eaton Police Department has provided regular updates on their Facebook page regarding the search for the missing teenager.