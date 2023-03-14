Honda Moving Accord Production to Indiana

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Another major car manufacturing operation is moving to Indiana.
For the last 40 years, the Honda Accord had been assembled in Marysville, Ohio. The company announced Tuesday production will move to it’s Indiana production plant in 2025.
The plant, located in Greensburg, Indiana, was Honda’s seventh North American plant and broke ground in 2007. That’s the same plant where Hoosiers build Civic Hatchbacks and CR-Vs.
There’s no word on how many jobs this may add.
