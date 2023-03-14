77-Year-old Man Killed with Moose Antlers

Fathers are some of the most protective people in the world. The best way to see the worst side of people is to go after their kids.

The worst side of a father in Minnesota was definitely seen earlier this week.

Levi William Axtell, a 27-year-old father, turned himself in to the police after beating a 77-year-old man with a shovel, then he proceeded to kill him with moose antlers.

Why would Axtell do such a thing?

Axtell believed that the man had sexually assaulted his daughter in the past. Axtell also thought that the man had been stalking his 22-month-old daughter, but there was no evidence found for those claims.

Where it gets interesting is that the 77-year-old man had a history of sexually abusing children. Either way, there is no evidence of the stalking.