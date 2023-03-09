Indiana State Trooper Injured in Car Crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early this morning, a state trooper in Indianapolis was injured in a car crash while assisting a driver with a flat tire on I-465. At around 6:24 a.m., Master Trooper Antwaun Johnson was parked behind the disabled car with his emergency lights on in a construction area near Allisonville Road. While he was inside his car, a 2007 Chevrolet driven by Andre Murphy, 21, collided with the back of Johnson’s vehicle.

Investigators found that there was enough space for westbound traffic to pass the state police car and the disabled car. They did not find any evidence of alcohol being involved in the crash. Murphy, who did not have a valid driver’s license, did not suffer any injuries. However, Johnson and the driver of the disabled car were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The left lane of I-465 was closed for two hours to allow for investigation and removal of the wreckage.