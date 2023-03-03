Mitt Romney Goes After Pete Buttigieg

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) recently went after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s leadership on the Ohio train derailment crisis.
“He’s not ready for the responsibility he has. He was a fine mayor, from what I understand, but the position he’s got really would be better served by a person who’s managed a large enterprise, a state, or something of the scale he’s now dealing with,” Romney said, per the Hill.
A number of Republicans have criticized Buttigieg over the derailment crisis, with some, such as Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), pondering why Buttigieg still has a job. In response, the Biden administration has stood by him and countered that critics were peddling false narratives.
Buttigieg has admitted that he “could have spoken out sooner” about the incident.
