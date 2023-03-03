Listen Live
Matt Whitaker and Kash Patel Join Tony Katz

Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General under President Trump and Kash Patel former terrorism prosecutor that President Trump brought in to work on counter terrorism measures joined the show.

They joined to discuss what the story of the 2024 elections will be and whether the election will be a social or economic election.

