TikTok is Being Banned on Federal Devices

Direct orders from the White House have resulted in all federal devices and systems deleting the popular social media app, TikTok.

Why though? Why is the government requiring their employees to rid the app from their federal device?

TikTok is a Chinese owned company and there have been cybersecurity concerns surrounding the app.

The White House is not the first to issue this order. TSA and every branch of the United States military have banned the app from being used by its employees.

TikTok has the ability to access information throughout your phone. In 2019 TikTok was fined $5.7 million for accessing the personal information of children under the age of 13, which is a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

TikTok, like most social media apps can track what you watch, how long you watch, and your interaction with the post. That is not the issue. The issue is the other things they can access.

TikTok can access your voice and what you look like. It is able to track your interactions across Facebook as well.

TikTok also collects text, images and video from your device’s clipboard if you copy and paste content to or from the app or share it with another platform.

The most terrifying aspect of TikTok’s access into its users’ lives is centered around the permission they request. Most social media apps request access to your camera and microphone. The privacy permissions also allow TikTok to secure detailed information about your location using GPS and other apps you’re running. You can deny this request, but it affects how the app will run on your device.

TikTok is a data mine. The app is constantly collecting information on its users. It is concerning, and it makes sense that the government has banned it from their devices.