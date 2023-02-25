Wrong-Way Crash on I-74 in Brownsburg Injures Three People

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a wrong-way car crash Saturday morning.

Brownsburg Police were called to I-74, near Ronald Reagan Parkway, just before 9 a.m. It seems a black Hyundai had been going east in the westbound lanes, when it hit a red Durango and a silver Honda.

The wrong-way driver went to Eskenazi Hospital with what officers believed were “non-life-threatening” injuries. The two in the Durango went to IU West Hospital with minor injuries, and the two in the Honda were not hurt.

Police think impairment may have been a factor in this crash, though they did not provide any specific details.