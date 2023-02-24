Chinese Spy Balloon Photo and Democrats are Trying to Eliminate the Blue Slip

On Wednesday the Pentagon released a photograph from above the Chinese Spy Balloon.

The photograph was taken from a U-2S Dragon Lady, an American spy plane.

This is quite the image. The balloon was flying at 58,000 feet. The plane, obviously higher in the air, was almost in outer space.

Why did the Pentagon release the photo? It brings along multiple questions.

Were the United States trying to send a message?

Were they trying to comfort Americans?

Should this have even been released?

Who knows why the Pentagon released the photo. Either way, it is over and done.

Blue slips in the Senate could be over and done soon as well.

What is a blue slip?

it is a courtesy sent to the Senators of a state where a judicial nominee is being considered.

If the blue slip is returned with a positive response, then they know it is good to move forward. If the blue slip is returned with concerns that could doom a nomination.

It has been reported that during Donald Trump’s presidency that republicans did not send a blue slip around 17 times.

The democratic party is using that as grounds to eliminate the blue slips all together, but Senator Dick Durban is the chairman of the Judicial Committee. He would like for the blue slips to remain. Durban’s biggest concern is making sure the blue slips are not used for “discriminatory purposes” to block a nominee.

If this remains his stance, then you can fully expect for judicial nominees to be pushed through quickly. That could lead to the blue slip being eliminated altogether.