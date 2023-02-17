Tony Katz Cannot Believe Diego Morales Hired His Brother-in-Law

WIBC news reported earlier this week on how Diego Morales is toeing the line of Indiana’s nepotism rule by hiring his brother-in-law. The rule states that he cannot hire his son or daughter-in-law, but the rule does not include brother or sisters-in-law.

Tony Katz is disgusted by the hiring. House Democratic Leader, Phil GiaQuinta, is not a fan of the hiring decision either saying, “[it’s] very difficult when your relative is someone now who reports to you. It creates a lot of conflict and there can be a lot of problems with that. I think he (Morales) should rethink that.”

The decision made by Morales has led Tony to question the intelligence of the man saying,

“If you hired your brother-in-law sir, you’re the dumbest man alive. I only hope they throw you out of office.”

