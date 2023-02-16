Diego Morales, Nepotism, & More Bills – Week Six at the Indiana Statehouse

STATEWIDE — Week six of the 2023 Indiana legislative session is just about done, and there are some issues boiling up inside the Indiana Statehouse.

The state’s nepotism rule stating an employee of a state agency may not hiring a relative may or may not have been broken by Secretary of State Diego Morales, who hired his brother-in-law in a “high paying” position. Indiana’s Nepotism rule includes son and daughters-in-law, but brother and sisters-in-law are not included.

When asked about Morales’ hiring practice Thursday, House Speaker Todd Huston said he needed more time to fully understand everything that’s happening with Morales, “I want to be fair, I saw the headline I know nothing about it. I’ve had my own set of issues, as you guys know, this week. So, you know, [I] will learn more and think about it.”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said it’s troubling that six weeks into Morales’ administration, there are already concerns about hiring practices, “[its] very difficult when you relative is someone now who reports to you. It creates a lot of conflict and there can be a lot of problems with that. I think he (Morales) should rethink that.”

GiaQuinta said lawmakers may need to strengthen the states nepotism rule as well.

As for standard Statehouse practices, House Speaker Todd Huston is excited about introducing House Republican’s budget and trying to find some relief for Hoosiers, especially when it comes to property taxes.

“Well, 1499 obviously deals with containing property taxes,” said Huston, “we’re going to have tax relief. We always want to promote tax relief on the things that we can control.”

Huston said the property tax issues are more of a local level issue, but he said state lawmakers will try to do everything they can do sharpen up some financial burdens on Hoosiers. Huston also says House Republican’s budget will take a wide, sweeping shot at addressing several issues including investments in K-12 education, school choice, infrastructure, public health and READY programs.

Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said the state’s massive surplus opens up several possibilities for lawmakers, and he shares Huston’s desire to address education and school choice.

“We have a really good opportunity with the budget surplus that we have to do some great things – let’s just hope that we see it.”