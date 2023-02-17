Today Marks 100 Days Until The 107th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Today marks 100 days from the drop of the green flag for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, as always, is bullish on how this year’s race will be received. Already he said that ticket sales are outpacing where they were last year at this point.

“After last year’s Indianapolis 500 we have been significantly up over the 2022 year,” Boles said. ‘So, as long as we can keep that pace going we’ll certainly have a bigger crowd this year.

“There is a whole bunch of energy around the Indianapolis 500,” he added. “I just got home last night from Daytona after being there for two days, and even NASCAR fans are excited about the Indianapolis 500.”

As of this week, there are 33 cars entered to try and qualify for the race, which means a full 33 cars field is guaranteed, but Boles is hopeful that maybe a few more entries will pop up in order for fans to enjoy some bumping during qualifying.

Between now and race day the NTT IndyCar Series will kick off its season in St. Petersburg on March 5th. Boles said that a couple of months after the start of the season drivers will come to Indy for open test sessions to lay the groundwork for the month of May.

The series has 27 full-time entries this year for the whole season which is the most the series has seen in a decade.