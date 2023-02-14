Fort Wayne Philharmonic Sidelines More Shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A strike by musicians in Fort Wayne has led the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to cancel more of its concerts.

All scheduled concerts through April 11th have been canceled, as performers with the Philharmonic are still on strike. This means that at least seven events will be off the books for 2023.

Concerns about pay, performances, and more caused conflict between the musicians and Philharmonic management last year. WANE 15 reports that management and performers are trying to resolve the disputes, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

Ticketholders affected by these cancellations should be contacted in the near future.