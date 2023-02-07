Madonna’s Awkward Moment At the GRAMMYs: “That’s Where You Make Some Noise…”

The GRAMMYs made history last night when Beyoncé broke the record for the most GRAMMY wins by a single artist. Well Queen B isn’t the only female artist to make a new (very prestigious) record…

Madonna is the latest celebrity to make Hammer and Nigel’s Great Moments In ‘Please Clap’ History. Yes, it’s as painful as it sounds.

The almost unrecognizable material girl struggled to hype up the crowd for Sam Smith’s performance; however, Smith was not the problem. Trigger Warning: It gets cringy.

Madonna steps out on stage stating,

“Are you ready for some controversyyyyyyy? C’mon people make some noise.” She then calls out the crowd for their lack of interest. “Ya’ll are going to sleep over here.”

She proceeds to win them over with what she hopes is an inspiring pat-on -the-back for herself.

“So here’s what I learned after four decades of music: If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative, or dangerous. You are definitely onto something.

*pauses*

that’s where you make noise… “

Anytime a presenter has to say “this is the part where you clap,” it’s equivalent to a comedian having to explain the joke. No one wants to hear it, no one wants to be a part of it, and certainly no one wants to participate at that point.

So in honor of another awkward moment in front of a crowd, Hammer and Nigel go down memory lane with the Great Moments In ‘Please Clap’ History.

We can start with good ‘ol Jeb Bush. He doesn’t even attempt to hide the desperation of a crowd reaction with this great line, “please clap.”

Then there is Senator Amy Kobuchar who not so subtly hints to the audience, “this is when you guys are supposed to cheer.”

Let’s not forget the master of awkward interactions, our very own VP Kamala Harris. She just asks for the simple things, like applauding for school buses.

And who could forget Eric Swalwell stating proudly he will be a bold leader, only to be met with deafening silence.

So welcome to the club Madonna! There will be no acceptance speech for this honor because…well, see above.