Man Killed, Woman Injured In Southside Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting inside a home on the south side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

It was at a home along Brookfield Drive near Stop 11 Road and Emerson Avenue. IMPD says officers got a radio call about a person shot after a woman inside the home called 911.

“When those officers arrived on scene, they were advised that a male and female were possibly shot inside this location,” said IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper. “They gained entry inside the residence where they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.”

The woman was taken to the hospital. The man was dead when officers got inside. Leepper also confirmed that a dog was also found shot inside. The dog did not survive its injuries.

Leepper said that they are not looking for any suspects and that there is not an active threat to the community around the home. He said that the shooting was likely “isolated to those inside the home.”

He said they are still looking into what led to the shooting.