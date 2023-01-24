NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected

STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.

“That warning means we have stronger confidence now that we are going to get significant snow accumulation. The bullseye for the heaviest amounts of snow will be from the I-70 corridor and maybe on the north side of Indianapolis up to the north and places like Kokomo, Lafayette, Crawfordsville and then stretching east to Fort Wayne from there,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Bowers says it’s possible that some areas will get up to a foot of snow, but most of the state will get close to four inches.

“We think the worst of the conditions will probably be over with by the time we get to the early to mid-evening timeframe and when that

As of Tuesday morning, the winter storm warning is supposed to expire by 7 pm Wednesday.

“From a travel standpoint, you need to be prepared. There may be a period of time where it can be tricky, even with the excellent crews and plow drivers we have across the state, this looks like it will be heavy enough snow that it will be difficult for them to keep up with the time,” said Bowers.