Man Dies in Saturday Fire on Indy’s Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 70-year-old man has died after being rescued from a home fire Saturday morning.

Indianapolis firefighters went to a home on East 18th Street around 7 a.m on the northeast side. Inside, they encountered a significant amount of smoke.

After a few minutes, firefighters found the man, who was rescued from the home and revived with CPR. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Saturday afternoon, the IFD sent a message saying, “Despite the aggressive rescue and resuscitation efforts, the 70-year-old male victim from this fire this morning on E 18th St. has died.”

The man’s name and the cause of the fire were not given. No firefighters were hurt.