Woman Charged with Kidnapping, Running Around Naked

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scott County woman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, but that’s just scratching the surface of what went down Monday.

Court documents say Brittany Hurtt, a 34-year-old woman living in Austin, Indiana, was charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, battery to a public safety official, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, public nudity and public indecency in connection with the Monday incident.

So, what in the world happened?

Officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down by Brittany Hurtt’s husband, who said his wife rushed into their home with a random 8-year-old girl. Apparently, Hurtt had taken the little girl from the playground at Austin Elementary School and even tried to take another kid while saying “let’s start a family.” Hurtt’s husband says she took off her clothes and left the house.

Police found Brittany Hurtt running down the street naked, carrying two white trash bags. Court documents say police tried to take her into custody, but she kept kicking the officers and talking about how the children were being “taught by computers” and “needed to die.”

She was eventually taken to the Scott County Jail. Austin Elementary did go on a temporary lock down and later promised to reassess playground protocols and increase security.