One Last Chance to Win – Colts Interim Head Coach Talks Final Game, Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS — He called it one of the scariest situations he had ever witnessed.

“Before we get anything with this week, just know that our prayers for Damar Hamlin, his family, the Bills organization, that our thoughts and prayers are completely with him,” said Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Saturday told reporters Wednesday he’s grateful for the excellent care given to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin by first responders. Hamlin was hit during the game and went into cardiac arrest. His heart stopped twice before first responders got a consistent heartbeat. Hamlin is in critical condition, but his family says he’s making progress.

“I told the guys this morning how grateful I was to them every day they come out and put their health on the line,” said Saturday.

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their final game of the regular season, taking on the Houston Texans this Sunday. The Colts opened up the regular season with a 20-20 tie with the Texans. Indianapolis is 4-11-1 on the season and are currently on a six-game losing streak.

Saturday says this last game is an opportunity for the team to play with intensity and spend one more game with this version of the blue and white, “so, trying to encourage those guys to play with intensity, finishing strong, another opportunity to go out there and play with your brothers because again, whether you finish hoisting a trophy or finish the way we’re finishing, teams change.”

He says even though the season has not been what anyone expected, there’s a different feeling when you can close out the season with a win and play to your true potential.