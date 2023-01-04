Salesforce To Lay Off 10% Of Workers, Reduce Offices

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca— Salesforce is laying off 10% of its workers and reducing its office space in certain markets.

The San Francisco-based tech company announced the restructuring plan Wednesday. Its Co-Chief Executive wrote in a letter to employees the cuts are a result of customers taking a more cautious approach to spending and now Salesforce has a surplus of workers hired during a revenue surge earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce has about 2,300 employees in Indianapolis.

The company has around 80-thousand employees globally and the layoffs are set to occur over the coming weeks.