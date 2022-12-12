Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”.

Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been.

The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which is just south of 38th St., and just north of Washington Park. Police were called to check on a person when they found the dead man.

Detectives spoke with a person of interest, but did not call that person a suspect. They also told media they believe it was an isolated incident.

The person’s identity will be released by the Marion County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov

Police also sau two people walked into Community North Hospital this morning in an unrelated incident. They had been shot. No information about the shooting or where it took place, was given.