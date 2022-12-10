Radiothon Helps Salvation Army, Exceeds Late Year’s Record

INDIANAPOLIS–Thanks to your donations the Salvation Army in Indianapolis will be able to help people through its many programs. Last year’s record was broken as the Radiothon went into overtime.

The last number on the air was $428,217.76.

But, the numbers were still being tallied even as the program went off the air and the phone bank was shut down.

“We might have a final number on Monday. It might be Monday,” said Executive Producer Mel McMahon, on the air with Pat Sullivan and Denny Smith for the final moments of the show.

The program for the 28th year featured live music and hosts Terri Stacy, Eric Allen, Hammer and Nigel, Kendall and