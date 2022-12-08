Ethics Committee Investigates AOC

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, is under investigation by the House of Representatives’ ethics committee. A press release announcing the investigation was posted Wednesday.

House of Reps Ethics committee democratic acting chair, Susan Wild, PA, and acting ranking member, Michael Guest, R-MS, have jointly decided “to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022.”

The committee did not specify what incident they are investigating. They will announce their “course of action” after the new Congress convenes in 2023.

AOC’s spokesperson said they are “confident the matter will be dismissed.” They assure the congresswoman has “always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests.”

The American Accountability Foundation filed an ethics complaint against AOC in September of 2021. The complaint followed her attendance to the MET Gala, a $35,000 ticket social event, where she wore a dress stating “Tax the Rich.”