Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies

NATIONAL — Singer/songwriter and musician Christine McVie, known for being a member of Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

McVie wrote numerous songs, including the band’s “Say You Love Me” and “Songbird.” The Brit also had a solo career and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

She did not always tour with the group, in part due to her fear of flying. For a time, she even left the band entirely.

Fleetwood Mac’s official Twitter account posted a message Wednesday in honor of McVie. In it, they said, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

Her family said she died at the hospital, with loved ones by her side.