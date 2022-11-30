Lawsuit Filed Against Drunk Driver who Crashed into a School Bus

WARSAW, Ind. – The parents of an Illinois hockey team have filed a lawsuit against Victor Santos, a semi-truck driver accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a school bus in Kosciusko County.

The lawsuit says Santos ran a red light when he crashed into the school bus filled with high school hockey players from a Chicago prep school November 12. The suit represents 18 people involved in the crash. Santos, his trucking company, N & V Trucking Express LLC and the company who owns the truck, B&W Cartage Company, Inc., and their partners are all listed in the lawsuit.

Tim Cavanagh, founder of Cavanagh Law Group, tells WISH-TV Santos has a criminal history which includes “violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations.” He says companies have a responsibility under federal law to do accurate background checks on the people they hire. It’s not clear what kind of background check Santos went through with B&W, reports WISH-TV.

Some parents are worried that the injuries their kids suffered from the crash could linger for the rest of their lives. Cavanagh, who represents 18 people involved in the wreck, says one victim suffered a fractured pelvis and skull because of the crash.