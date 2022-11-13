Semi-Truck Crashes into School Bus, Injures 16

WARSAW, Ind. — A semi-truck driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a school bus which injured 16 people.

Warsaw police say the bus was from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago and they were carrying hockey players in town for a hockey tournament at Culver Academies.

The bus was taking the student athletes to their hotel around 8:00 Saturday night, when the semi-truck crashed into them on US 30 by Center Street.

Police got calls earlier that night that the semi was driving erratically on the road before getting into the crash. When they arrived to the crash, the bus had been flipped onto it’s side.

26 people were riding in the bus and the crash injured 16. Police say that three students were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck was arrested for operating while intoxicated.