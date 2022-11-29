Delphi Suspect’s Lawyers Ask For Trial to be Moved

DELPHI, Ind.–The Delphi murder case has been a story around the world for the past five years. Yet, attorneys for the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017, believe he could get a more fair trial if it’s moved well away from Carroll County.

Attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, representing Allen, filed a motion for a change of venue Monday.

“Although it could be argued that the amount of publicity that this particular case has received in the past 5+ years will make it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of this case, Richard Allen’s defense team has gleaned statistical data that would strongly indicate that moving the case/trial just 150 miles away would significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool,” wrote the men, in their motion.

They also cite the request for a gag order and the sealing of arrest and probable cause documents as evidence that holding the trial in Delphi would be problematic.

All, 50, was arrested Oct. 28, and charged with two counts of murder. But, authorities have refused to discuss in the slightest, what evidence they have that Allen is the killer. The prosecution does believe, though, that other people are involved.

Publicity has been widespread, with mainstream media and podcasts focusing on the case.