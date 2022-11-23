NWS: High Temperatures to Be Near 50 Until the End of the Month Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Some places in Indiana could be getting rain Thanksgiving night. The National Weather Service does not believe it will be much more than a tenth of an inch of rain for most places.

“It’s going to be really nice, though, for this time of year. We’re expecting temperatures around 50. I think we’re looking good until the end of the month. It doesn’t look like we’ll see high temperatures back in the 30s until December,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

They also think there could be rain Saturday, but it won’t be significant.

“As it gets toward the afternoon, it does look like rain will return to the area. There are some chances for rain next week, but not a lot,” said White.

Forecasters typically look at what the weather will do seven to 10 days in advance, but it can always change.

“There doesn’t look to be any snow in the forecast for the next seven to 10 days. I think we’re at least a couple of weeks out before we start seeing that (snow) again,” said White.