Bystanders Help Victims in I-70 Crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are crediting a Good Samaritan for helping victims in a crash.

ISP says that the crash was Tuesday morning around 8:00 on I-70 in Clay County.

It happened when a Honda driven by Judith Minar tried to merge onto I-70 westbound, but failed to see a semi-truck. The Honda sideswiped the truck, which brought the Honda to a spin ending up facing the wrong direction.

The semi-truck drove off the interstate and began to roll, trapping the driver, Troy Pina, inside.

ISP credits Good Samaritans with giving lifesaving first aid to Pina until help could arrive.

When medical responders arrived, they airlifted Pina to a hospital in Indianapolis.