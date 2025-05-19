Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Men Arrested after Armed Robbery in Greenwood

Published on May 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office say an armed robbery happened in the 400 block of San Marcos Drive in Greenwood to investigate an armed robbery that happened early Sunday before 2:15. Deputies say three children were victims in this armed robbery. Two of the children arranged to meet a person to buy illegal narcotics.

Related Stories

Two of the children got inside a car that was owned by a dealer. Two men then waved guns at them and robbed the children. Deputies say one of the men assaulted one of the victims by punching him in the face and taking his stuff.
As deputies were searching for the suspects, they arrived at a home on the west side of Indianapolis, near Morris Street. Deputies say they spotted 20-year-olds Joseph A. Goodwin and Cooper Nelson. Goodwin and Nelson both face several criminal charges, including robbery and theft, and they were taken to the Johnson County Jail. “These juveniles are incredibly lucky this situation didn’t end in tragedy. With the rising number of homicides and gun-related incidents occurring just north of Johnson County, we must remain vigilant,” Sheriff Duane Burgess says. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable in our community. We are committed to enforcing all laws, not just selective ones, to protect our residents.”

1. Joseph Goodwin

Joseph Goodwin
Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

2. Cooper Nelson

Cooper Nelson
Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close