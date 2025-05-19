Two Men Arrested after Armed Robbery in Greenwood

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office say an armed robbery happened in the 400 block of San Marcos Drive in Greenwood to investigate an armed robbery that happened early Sunday before 2:15. Deputies say three children were victims in this armed robbery. Two of the children arranged to meet a person to buy illegal narcotics.Two of the children got inside a car that was owned by a dealer. Two men then waved guns at them and robbed the children. Deputies say one of the men assaulted one of the victims by punching him in the face and taking his stuff.As deputies were searching for the suspects, they arrived at a home on the west side of Indianapolis, near Morris Street. Deputies say they spotted 20-year-olds Joseph A. Goodwin and Cooper Nelson. Goodwin and Nelson both face several criminal charges, including robbery and theft, and they were taken to the Johnson County Jail. “These juveniles are incredibly lucky this situation didn’t end in tragedy. With the rising number of homicides and gun-related incidents occurring just north of Johnson County, we must remain vigilant,” Sheriff Duane Burgess says. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable in our community. We are committed to enforcing all laws, not just selective ones, to protect our residents.”