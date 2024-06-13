Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: Merrick Garland, Joe Biden, Brandon Johnson, Donald Trump, Anthony Blinken

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Contempt for Merrick GarlandSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Republicans hold Garland in contempt – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-republicans-to-vote-garland-contempt-resolution/story?id=110992445
2. Joe Biden just goes wandering off at the G7 meeting
3. Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 on personal grooming in one yearSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 on personal grooming in one year: report (nypost.com)
4. Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attackSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attack – ABC News (go.com)
5. Blinken new deal with Zelensky?Source:Getty
6. US working to get US hostages freed from Gaza?Source:Getty
Listen: