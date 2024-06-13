Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: Merrick Garland, Joe Biden, Brandon Johnson, Donald Trump, Anthony Blinken

Published on June 13, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Contempt for Merrick Garland

Garland-testifies-at-House-Judiciary-Committee-hearing Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Republicans hold Garland in contempt – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-republicans-to-vote-garland-contempt-resolution/story?id=110992445

2. Joe Biden just goes wandering off at the G7 meeting

3. Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 on personal grooming in one year

2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson spent $30,000 on personal grooming in one year: report (nypost.com)

4. Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attack

Donald Trump Attends The House Republicans Conference Meeting In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attack – ABC News (go.com)

5. Blinken new deal with Zelensky?

Meeting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Antony J. Blinken in Kyiv Source:Getty

6. US working to get US hostages freed from Gaza?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Doha Source:Getty

Listen:

